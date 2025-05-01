Which lobes of the brain receive the input that enables you to feel someone scratching your back?
A
Parietal lobes
B
Temporal lobes
C
Occipital lobes
D
Frontal lobes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the brain is divided into different lobes, each responsible for processing different types of sensory information.
Recall that the parietal lobes are primarily responsible for processing somatosensory information, which includes sensations such as touch, pressure, pain, and temperature.
Recognize that feeling someone scratching your back involves the sense of touch, which is detected by sensory receptors in the skin and transmitted to the brain.
Identify that the sensory input from the skin travels through the nervous system to the parietal lobes, where it is processed and interpreted as the sensation of scratching.
Eliminate other lobes based on their primary functions: the occipital lobes process visual information, the temporal lobes process auditory information, and the frontal lobes are involved in motor control and higher cognitive functions.
