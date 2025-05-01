Which of the following brain processes is not a function of the cerebral cortex?
A
Sensory perception
B
Voluntary motor control
C
Regulation of heart rate
D
Language processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the cerebral cortex. The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain involved in higher-order brain functions such as sensory perception, voluntary motor control, and language processing.
Step 2: Identify the functions listed in the problem: sensory perception, voluntary motor control, language processing, and regulation of heart rate.
Step 3: Recall that sensory perception involves processing sensory information, which is a key function of the cerebral cortex.
Step 4: Recognize that voluntary motor control, which involves planning and executing movements, is also managed by the cerebral cortex.
Step 5: Note that regulation of heart rate is an autonomic function controlled by lower brain structures such as the brainstem, not the cerebral cortex.
Watch next
Master Summary of Major Brain Structures with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah