Which of the following is NOT one of the major regions of the brain?
A
Cerebrum
B
Thyroid gland
C
Cerebellum
D
Medulla oblongata
Step 1: Understand that the brain is divided into several major regions, each with distinct functions. The main regions typically include the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem (which includes the medulla oblongata).
Step 2: Identify each option given in the problem and classify whether it is part of the brain or not. The cerebrum is the largest part of the brain responsible for higher cognitive functions.
Step 3: Recognize that the cerebellum is a major brain region involved in coordination and balance.
Step 4: Know that the medulla oblongata is part of the brainstem and controls vital autonomic functions such as breathing and heart rate.
Step 5: Understand that the thyroid gland is not part of the brain; it is an endocrine gland located in the neck that regulates metabolism, so it is the correct answer as the option that is NOT a major brain region.
