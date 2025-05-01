Which statement is correct regarding children of divorced parents?
Children of divorced parents are at a higher risk for emotional and behavioral problems compared to children from intact families.
Children of divorced parents are less likely to experience academic difficulties than children from intact families.
Children of divorced parents typically show no differences in adjustment compared to children from intact families.
Children of divorced parents always experience long-term negative effects regardless of other factors.
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves comparing the outcomes for children of divorced parents versus children from intact families.
Step 2: Review psychological research findings on the effects of parental divorce on children, focusing on emotional, behavioral, and academic outcomes.
Step 3: Recognize that children of divorced parents are generally found to be at a higher risk for emotional and behavioral problems, but this does not mean all children experience these issues or that effects are always long-term.
Step 4: Note that children of divorced parents are not typically less likely to experience academic difficulties; in fact, some studies suggest they may face more challenges academically compared to children from intact families.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that children of divorced parents are at a higher risk for emotional and behavioral problems compared to children from intact families, while acknowledging variability based on individual and environmental factors.
