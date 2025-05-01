Which of the following is a key difference between teen parenthood and adult parenthood?
A
Adult parents are less likely to have access to social support than teen parents.
B
Teen parents are more likely to experience financial instability compared to adult parents.
C
Teen parents typically have higher levels of education than adult parents.
D
Adult parents are more likely to face stigma related to their parenting status than teen parents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which compares teen parenthood and adult parenthood in terms of social, financial, and educational factors.
Step 2: Identify common challenges faced by teen parents, such as financial instability, lower educational attainment, and limited social support, based on psychological and sociological research.
Step 3: Recognize that adult parents generally have more financial stability and higher education levels, which can influence their parenting experience.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements given in the problem by comparing them to established research findings about teen and adult parents, focusing on which differences are most significant and supported by evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference highlighted by research is that teen parents are more likely to experience financial instability compared to adult parents, making this the correct choice.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah