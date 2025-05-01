Which of the following is a true statement regarding the developmental milestones of a 30-month-old child?
A 30-month-old child usually reads simple storybooks independently.
A 30-month-old child typically begins to use two- to three-word sentences to communicate.
A 30-month-old child is generally able to solve complex math problems such as .
A 30-month-old child is expected to consistently ride a bicycle without training wheels.
Understand the typical developmental milestones for a 30-month-old child, focusing on language, cognitive, and motor skills.
Recognize that at around 30 months (2.5 years), children usually begin to combine words into simple two- to three-word sentences, which is a key language milestone.
Evaluate the other options by comparing them to typical developmental expectations: reading independently, solving complex math problems, and riding a bicycle without training wheels are skills that develop much later.
Recall that complex cognitive tasks like solving algebraic equations and advanced motor skills like riding a bike without training wheels are not expected at this age.
Conclude that the statement about beginning to use two- to three-word sentences is the accurate developmental milestone for a 30-month-old child.
