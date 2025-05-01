This image is an example of which Gestalt principle of organization?
A
Proximity
B
Similarity
C
Closure
D
Continuity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Gestalt principles describe how humans naturally organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes.
Review the options: Proximity refers to objects being grouped together because they are close to each other; Similarity groups objects that look alike; Closure involves perceiving incomplete shapes as complete; Continuity is about perceiving smooth, continuous patterns.
Examine the image carefully to see if the elements are grouped primarily because they are near each other (Proximity), or if they share similar features (Similarity), or if the mind completes missing parts (Closure), or if the elements form a continuous line or curve (Continuity).
Identify which principle best explains the organization of the elements in the image based on their spatial arrangement and visual characteristics.
Conclude that if the elements are grouped mainly due to their closeness rather than similarity or continuity, the principle demonstrated is Proximity.
