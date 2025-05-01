In Gestalt psychology, the activity in perception that involves the grouping of stimuli into meaningful units or wholes is known as which of the following?
A
Sensory adaptation
B
Organization
C
Habituation
D
Selective attention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Gestalt psychology focuses on how people naturally organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes when certain principles are applied.
Recognize that the process described—grouping stimuli into meaningful units or wholes—is a key concept in Gestalt psychology related to perception.
Review the options given: Sensory adaptation, Organization, Habituation, and Selective attention, and consider their definitions in psychological terms.
Recall that Sensory adaptation refers to the diminished sensitivity to a stimulus after constant exposure, Habituation is a decrease in response to a repeated stimulus, and Selective attention is focusing on a particular stimulus while ignoring others.
Identify that the term 'Organization' in Gestalt psychology specifically refers to the perceptual process of grouping stimuli into meaningful wholes, which matches the description in the problem.
