The principles of continuity and closure best illustrate that perception is influenced by which of the following?
A
The mind tends to organize sensory information into meaningful wholes.
B
Perception is solely determined by individual past experiences.
C
Sensory input is processed independently without any organizational rules.
D
Visual perception relies only on the intensity of stimuli.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the principles of continuity and closure are part of Gestalt psychology, which explains how we naturally organize sensory information.
Recognize that these principles show how the mind groups elements to form a complete, meaningful whole rather than perceiving isolated parts.
Identify that continuity refers to the tendency to perceive smooth, continuous patterns rather than disjointed ones, and closure refers to the mind's ability to fill in missing information to complete a shape or figure.
Compare the given options to see which aligns with the idea that perception is about organizing sensory input into meaningful wholes, rather than being solely based on past experiences or raw sensory data.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is that perception is influenced by the mind's tendency to organize sensory information into meaningful wholes, as illustrated by the principles of continuity and closure.
