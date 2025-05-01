In developmental psychology, the majority of unintentional injuries in adolescence involve which of the following?
A
Motor vehicle accidents
B
Burns
C
Poisoning
D
Drowning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks about the most common type of unintentional injury during adolescence, a key focus in developmental psychology related to risk behaviors and safety.
Recall that unintentional injuries are accidents that occur without intent to harm, and in adolescence, certain types of injuries are more prevalent due to behavioral and environmental factors.
Consider common categories of unintentional injuries: motor vehicle accidents, burns, poisoning, and drowning, and think about which is statistically most frequent among adolescents.
Use knowledge from developmental psychology research which shows that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of unintentional injury and death in adolescence due to factors like risk-taking, inexperience, and distraction.
Conclude that among the options provided, motor vehicle accidents are the majority cause of unintentional injuries in adolescence.
