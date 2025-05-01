In the context of developmental psychology, what did research on the drop in school satisfaction between elementary school and junior high most commonly find?
A
School satisfaction tends to decrease significantly as students transition from elementary to junior high.
B
There is no measurable change in school satisfaction between elementary and junior high.
C
School satisfaction remains stable or increases for most students during the transition to junior high.
D
School satisfaction increases dramatically for all students after entering junior high.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of school satisfaction, which refers to how much students enjoy and feel positive about their school experience.
Recognize that developmental psychology studies changes in behavior and feelings as children grow, including transitions between school stages.
Review research findings that compare students' reported satisfaction levels in elementary school versus junior high school.
Note that most studies find a significant decrease in school satisfaction during the transition from elementary to junior high, often due to changes in social environment, academic demands, and school structure.
Conclude that the common finding is that school satisfaction tends to decrease significantly as students move from elementary to junior high.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah