In developmental psychology, separation protest is characterized by which of the following behaviors in infants or young children?
A
Actively seeking out new toys without regard for the caregiver's presence
B
Ignoring the presence of a caregiver
C
Smiling and laughing when meeting new people
D
Crying and showing distress when a caregiver leaves
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of separation protest in developmental psychology, which refers to the emotional response infants or young children exhibit when separated from their primary caregiver.
Recognize that separation protest is typically characterized by behaviors indicating distress, such as crying or showing signs of anxiety when the caregiver leaves.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the typical behaviors associated with separation protest: actively seeking new toys, ignoring the caregiver, smiling at new people, and crying when the caregiver leaves.
Identify that behaviors like ignoring the caregiver or smiling at new people do not align with separation protest, as these indicate either indifference or positive social engagement rather than distress.
Conclude that the behavior best matching separation protest is 'crying and showing distress when a caregiver leaves,' as it directly reflects the emotional upset caused by separation.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah