Which statement best reflects the current view of perceptual-motor coupling in infants?
A
Infants develop perceptual abilities only after mastering complex motor skills.
B
Motor development precedes perceptual development, and infants rely primarily on reflexes before perception emerges.
C
Perceptual and motor development are closely linked, with infants using sensory information to guide their movements and actions.
D
Perceptual and motor development occur independently, with little influence on each other during infancy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of perceptual-motor coupling, which refers to the interaction between perception (sensory information processing) and motor actions (movement and coordination).
Step 2: Recognize that current research in developmental psychology emphasizes that perceptual and motor development are interconnected processes rather than independent or sequential stages.
Step 3: Note that infants use sensory information from their environment to guide and adjust their movements, indicating a dynamic relationship between perception and motor skills.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to this understanding: statements suggesting that perception and motor skills develop independently or sequentially do not align with current views.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement reflecting the close link between perceptual and motor development, where sensory information guides infant movements, best represents the current scientific consensus.
