Which of the following statements best describes physical health during middle adulthood according to developmental psychology?
A
Individuals usually experience peak physical health and maximum athletic performance.
B
Physical health remains unchanged from young adulthood, with no noticeable differences.
C
Most people in middle adulthood experience rapid physical deterioration and loss of all motor skills.
D
Physical health typically begins to gradually decline, with increased risk for chronic conditions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of physical health in middle adulthood within developmental psychology, which focuses on changes occurring typically between ages 40 to 65.
Recognize that peak physical health and maximum athletic performance usually occur earlier, in young adulthood, not middle adulthood.
Acknowledge that physical health does not remain completely unchanged from young adulthood; subtle changes and declines often begin during middle adulthood.
Note that rapid physical deterioration and total loss of motor skills are not typical characteristics of middle adulthood; such severe decline is more associated with later stages of life.
Conclude that the best description is that physical health typically begins to gradually decline during middle adulthood, with an increased risk for chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah