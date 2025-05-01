In developmental psychology, late maturing boys are typically:
A
less likely to face any psychological or social challenges compared to early maturing boys
B
more likely to be popular and have higher self-confidence than their peers
C
more likely to engage in risk-taking behaviors than early maturing boys
D
more likely to experience lower self-esteem and increased social anxiety during adolescence
1
Understand the concept of maturation timing in developmental psychology, which refers to whether an individual matures earlier, on time, or later than their peers during adolescence.
Recognize that early maturing boys often face different social and psychological challenges compared to late maturing boys, such as increased risk-taking behaviors and social pressures.
Focus on the typical psychological outcomes for late maturing boys, which research shows often include lower self-esteem and increased social anxiety during adolescence due to feeling out of sync with peers.
Compare the options given by evaluating which statements align with established developmental psychology findings about late maturing boys' social and psychological experiences.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that late maturing boys are more likely to experience lower self-esteem and increased social anxiety during adolescence, rather than being more popular or engaging in more risk-taking behaviors.
