Which of the following correctly identifies the five unique stages of the sleep cycle in order from lightest to deepest sleep and then REM sleep?
A
Stage 2, Stage 1, Stage 3, Stage 4, REM sleep
B
Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4, REM sleep
C
Stage 1, Stage 3, Stage 2, Stage 4, REM sleep
D
Stage 1, Stage 2, REM sleep, Stage 3, Stage 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the sleep cycle consists of multiple stages, typically categorized as Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4, and REM sleep, each representing different depths and characteristics of sleep.
Step 2: Recognize that the stages progress from lightest to deepest non-REM sleep before entering REM sleep, which is a distinct phase characterized by rapid eye movement and dreaming.
Step 3: Identify the correct order of the stages by arranging them from the lightest sleep (Stage 1) through progressively deeper stages (Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4) and finally to REM sleep.
Step 4: Verify that Stage 1 is the lightest sleep stage, followed by Stage 2 which is slightly deeper, then Stage 3 and Stage 4 which are the deepest stages of non-REM sleep, and lastly REM sleep which differs in brain activity and muscle tone.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct sequence from lightest to deepest sleep and then REM sleep is: Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4, REM sleep.
