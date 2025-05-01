In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines a self-fulfilling prophecy?
A
A belief or expectation that leads to behaviors which cause the belief to come true
B
A process by which individuals unconsciously forget distressing memories
C
A mental shortcut that allows people to solve problems quickly and efficiently
D
A tendency to attribute others' actions to their personality rather than situational factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a self-fulfilling prophecy in psychology. It refers to a situation where a person's belief or expectation influences their behavior in a way that causes the belief to become true.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify which one describes a belief or expectation that leads to behaviors causing the belief to come true.
Step 3: Recognize that the correct definition involves a cycle where expectations influence actions, which then confirm the original expectation.
Step 4: Compare the other options to common psychological concepts: forgetting distressing memories relates to repression, mental shortcuts relate to heuristics, and attributing actions to personality rather than situation relates to the fundamental attribution error.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing a belief or expectation that leads to behaviors causing the belief to come true best defines a self-fulfilling prophecy.
