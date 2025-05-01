According to the EVERFI definition, mental health is a state of well-being that allows individuals to do which of the following?
A
Cope with normal stresses of life, work productively, and contribute to their community
B
Achieve perfect happiness at all times
C
Rely solely on others for emotional support
D
Avoid all negative emotions and experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of mental health according to EVERFI, which emphasizes a state of well-being rather than a perfect or constant emotional state.
Recognize that mental health involves the ability to manage everyday challenges and stresses effectively, rather than avoiding all negative emotions or relying entirely on others.
Identify key components of mental health such as coping with normal stresses of life, working productively, and contributing to the community.
Compare the options given in the problem to the EVERFI definition, noting which option aligns with these components.
Conclude that the correct understanding of mental health is the ability to cope with normal stresses, work productively, and contribute to the community, rather than achieving perfect happiness or avoiding all negative experiences.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah