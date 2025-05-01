In the context of psychology, how does the use of scientific methods relate to its role in society?
A
Psychology does not rely on scientific methods when addressing societal issues.
B
Scientific methods in psychology are only used for laboratory experiments and have little impact on society.
C
Scientific methods in psychology help ensure that findings are objective and can be used to inform public policy and improve societal well-being.
D
The use of science in psychology is mainly to support traditional beliefs and cultural practices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that psychology is a science that studies behavior and mental processes using systematic and empirical methods.
Recognize that the scientific method in psychology involves forming hypotheses, conducting controlled experiments or observations, collecting data, and analyzing results objectively.
Acknowledge that using scientific methods ensures that psychological findings are reliable, valid, and free from personal biases or cultural assumptions.
See how these objective findings can be applied to real-world societal issues, such as informing public policy, improving mental health services, and enhancing educational practices.
Conclude that the role of scientific methods in psychology is crucial for producing evidence-based knowledge that benefits society, rather than merely supporting traditional beliefs or cultural practices.
