In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines an aptitude test?
A
A test that evaluates personality traits and emotional functioning
B
A test that assesses what a person has already learned in a specific subject
C
A test designed to measure a person's potential to learn or perform in a particular area
D
A test that measures physical abilities such as strength and coordination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an aptitude test in psychology. Aptitude tests are designed to measure a person's potential or ability to learn or perform in specific areas, rather than what they have already learned.
Step 2: Differentiate aptitude tests from other types of tests. For example, achievement tests assess knowledge or skills already acquired, personality tests evaluate traits and emotional functioning, and physical ability tests measure physical skills like strength or coordination.
Step 3: Review the provided options carefully and identify which description aligns with the definition of an aptitude test.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct definition of an aptitude test is one that measures potential to learn or perform, not current knowledge or personality traits.
Step 5: Confirm that the option stating 'A test designed to measure a person's potential to learn or perform in a particular area' best fits the definition of an aptitude test.
