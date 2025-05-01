Which of the following is a major factor influencing emotional changes throughout adolescence?
A
Minimal influence from peer relationships
B
Hormonal changes associated with puberty
C
Lack of parental involvement in daily life
D
Stable cognitive abilities that do not change during adolescence
1
Understand that adolescence is a developmental period characterized by significant biological, psychological, and social changes.
Recognize that emotional changes during adolescence are influenced by multiple factors, including biological changes like hormones, social influences such as peer relationships, and cognitive development.
Identify that hormonal changes associated with puberty play a major role in emotional fluctuations because they affect brain chemistry and emotional regulation.
Evaluate the other options: minimal influence from peer relationships is incorrect because peers actually have a strong impact; lack of parental involvement can affect emotions but is not the primary biological factor; stable cognitive abilities is incorrect because cognitive abilities do develop during adolescence.
Conclude that among the options, hormonal changes linked to puberty are the major factor influencing emotional changes throughout adolescence.
