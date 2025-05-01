Which of the following best reflects the view held by most psychologists regarding the primary cause of human development?
A
Environmental factors alone
B
A combination of genetic inheritance and environmental influences
C
Random chance without any specific cause
D
Genetic inheritance alone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of human development in psychology, which refers to the changes and growth that occur throughout a person's life, influenced by various factors.
Step 2: Recognize the two main categories of influences on human development: genetic inheritance (nature) and environmental factors (nurture). Genetic inheritance includes traits passed down biologically, while environmental factors include experiences, culture, and learning.
Step 3: Consider the interactionist perspective, which is widely accepted in psychology, stating that human development results from the complex interplay between genetic predispositions and environmental experiences.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: environmental factors alone, genetic inheritance alone, random chance, and a combination of both genetic and environmental influences.
Step 5: Conclude that the best reflection of the majority view among psychologists is that human development is caused by a combination of genetic inheritance and environmental influences, as this acknowledges the dynamic interaction between nature and nurture.
