Which of the following is a good example of visual encoding?
A
Associating a new fact with a personal experience
B
Listening to a song to remember its lyrics
C
Reciting a phone number repeatedly to memorize it
D
Remembering a list of words by picturing each word as an image in your mind
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that visual encoding refers to the process of encoding information by converting it into mental images or visual representations.
Review each option and identify the type of encoding involved: associating facts with personal experiences is semantic encoding, listening to a song involves acoustic encoding, and reciting a phone number repeatedly is an example of maintenance rehearsal or verbal encoding.
Recognize that picturing each word as an image in your mind directly involves creating visual mental images, which aligns with the definition of visual encoding.
Conclude that the example involving remembering a list of words by picturing each word as an image in your mind is a good example of visual encoding.
Summarize that visual encoding enhances memory by leveraging the brain's ability to remember images more effectively than words or sounds alone.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah