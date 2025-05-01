Which of the following describes the correct order of information processing in vision?
A
Light enters the eye, information is processed in the visual cortex, then sent to the optic nerve, and finally transduced by photoreceptors
B
Photoreceptors transduce the signal before light enters the eye, then the optic nerve sends information to the retina, and finally the visual cortex processes it
C
The optic nerve processes information first, followed by the retina, then photoreceptors, and finally the visual cortex
D
Light enters the eye, photoreceptors in the retina transduce the signal, information is sent to the optic nerve, then processed in the visual cortex
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the path of light entering the eye. Light first passes through the cornea and lens to reach the retina at the back of the eye.
Step 2: Recognize the role of photoreceptors (rods and cones) in the retina. These cells transduce, or convert, the light signals into electrical neural signals.
Step 3: Identify that the electrical signals generated by photoreceptors are then transmitted to the optic nerve, which acts as a communication cable sending information from the eye to the brain.
Step 4: Know that the optic nerve carries these signals to the visual cortex, located in the occipital lobe of the brain, where the information is processed and interpreted as visual images.
Step 5: Summarize the correct order: light enters the eye, photoreceptors transduce the signal, the optic nerve transmits the information, and finally, the visual cortex processes the visual information.
