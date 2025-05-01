Which of the following statements is true about a person with only one functioning eye in relation to visual stimuli?
A
They would have difficulty perceiving depth using binocular cues.
B
They would be unable to detect movement.
C
They would have a complete loss of peripheral vision.
D
They would be unable to see colors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of binocular cues in depth perception: Binocular cues require input from both eyes to perceive depth accurately because they rely on the slight differences between the images seen by each eye (binocular disparity).
Recognize that a person with only one functioning eye cannot use binocular cues effectively, which means they would have difficulty perceiving depth through these cues.
Consider other visual functions such as movement detection, peripheral vision, and color vision, which do not solely depend on having two functioning eyes. Movement can be detected by one eye, peripheral vision is partially preserved, and color vision depends on cone cells in the retina, not the number of eyes.
Evaluate each statement: Difficulty perceiving depth using binocular cues is true; inability to detect movement is false; complete loss of peripheral vision is false; inability to see colors is false.
Conclude that the correct statement is that the person would have difficulty perceiving depth using binocular cues due to the lack of input from both eyes.
