Which of the following is NOT considered a visual search category when driving?
A
Systematic search
B
Focused search
C
Auditory search
D
Peripheral search
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of visual search in the context of driving. Visual search refers to the process by which drivers scan their environment to detect relevant stimuli, such as other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signs, and signals.
Step 2: Identify the common categories of visual search used in driving. These typically include systematic search (methodically scanning the environment), focused search (concentrating on a specific area or object), and peripheral search (noticing objects or movements outside the direct line of sight).
Step 3: Recognize that 'auditory search' does not fit within the visual search categories because it involves processing sounds rather than visual stimuli.
Step 4: Compare the options given: systematic search, focused search, peripheral search, and auditory search. Since auditory search involves hearing, it is not a visual search category.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Auditory search' because it is not related to visual processing during driving.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah