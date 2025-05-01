Which of the following best describes the main difference between contagion theory and emergent norm theory in their explanations of collective action?
A
Contagion theory focuses on the development of new group norms, whereas emergent norm theory emphasizes the loss of individuality in crowds.
B
Emergent norm theory states that emotions spread rapidly in crowds, while contagion theory argues that rational decision-making guides collective action.
C
Contagion theory suggests that individuals in a crowd lose their personal responsibility and act impulsively due to the spread of emotions, while emergent norm theory argues that new norms develop within the group that guide behavior.
D
Both theories claim that collective action is driven solely by pre-existing social norms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of contagion theory, which suggests that individuals in a crowd lose their personal responsibility and act impulsively due to the rapid spread of emotions and behaviors among group members.
Step 2: Understand emergent norm theory, which proposes that new norms develop within a crowd or group during collective action, guiding the behavior of individuals rather than them simply losing control or acting impulsively.
Step 3: Compare the focus of each theory: contagion theory emphasizes emotional contagion and loss of individuality leading to impulsive actions, while emergent norm theory emphasizes the creation and adoption of new social norms that regulate behavior in the crowd.
Step 4: Recognize that contagion theory highlights irrational, emotion-driven behavior, whereas emergent norm theory highlights rational behavior guided by newly formed group norms.
Step 5: Use this understanding to identify the correct description: contagion theory centers on emotional spread and impulsivity, and emergent norm theory centers on the development of new norms guiding collective action.
