In the context of social psychology, what is social loafing?
A
The tendency for individuals to conform to group norms even when they disagree
B
The tendency for individuals to exert less effort when working in a group than when working alone
C
The tendency for individuals to perform better on simple tasks in the presence of others
D
The tendency for individuals to help others when they are in a good mood
Understand that social loafing is a concept in social psychology related to group behavior and individual effort.
Recognize that social loafing refers to the phenomenon where individuals put in less effort when working collectively in a group compared to when they work alone.
Differentiate social loafing from other social psychology concepts such as conformity (aligning with group norms), social facilitation (improved performance on simple tasks in the presence of others), and prosocial behavior (helping others).
Focus on the key aspect of social loafing: reduced individual effort due to the diffusion of responsibility within a group setting.
Summarize that social loafing is best described as the tendency for individuals to exert less effort when working in a group than when working alone.
