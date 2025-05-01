Which lobe of the cerebrum is primarily involved in the visual memory of objects?
A
Parietal lobe
B
Occipital lobe
C
Temporal lobe
D
Frontal lobe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the cerebrum is divided into four main lobes: frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital, each responsible for different functions.
Recall that the occipital lobe is primarily responsible for processing visual information received from the eyes.
Recognize that visual memory of objects involves the ability to remember and recognize visual stimuli, which is closely linked to the functions of the occipital lobe.
Consider the roles of the other lobes: the parietal lobe processes sensory information, the temporal lobe is involved in auditory processing and memory, and the frontal lobe manages decision-making and motor functions.
Conclude that since visual memory of objects is related to visual processing, the occipital lobe is the primary lobe involved.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah