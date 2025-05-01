Which of the following lists correctly identifies the four basic perceptual characteristics of sound?
A
Frequency, amplitude, wavelength, and intensity
B
Brightness, saturation, hue, and contrast
C
Shape, size, color, and texture
D
Pitch, loudness, timbre, and duration
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that the question asks for the four basic perceptual characteristics of sound, which relate to how we perceive different aspects of auditory stimuli.
Step 2: Recognize that 'frequency' and 'wavelength' are physical properties of sound waves, but the question focuses on perceptual characteristics, which are how these physical properties are experienced by the listener.
Step 3: Recall the four basic perceptual characteristics of sound: pitch, loudness, timbre, and duration. These correspond to how we perceive frequency (pitch), amplitude (loudness), the quality or color of sound (timbre), and the length of the sound (duration).
Step 4: Eliminate options that refer to visual characteristics (such as brightness, saturation, hue, contrast, shape, size, color, and texture) because they are not related to auditory perception.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct list is 'pitch, loudness, timbre, and duration' as these are the fundamental ways humans perceive sound.
