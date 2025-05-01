According to trait theories, which of the Big Five personality traits is most strongly associated with typical performance in everyday situations?
A
Agreeableness
B
Openness to experience
C
Conscientiousness
D
Neuroticism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that trait theories in psychology focus on identifying and measuring consistent patterns of behavior, thought, and emotion, often summarized by the Big Five personality traits.
Recall the Big Five traits: Openness to Experience, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism, each describing different aspects of personality.
Recognize that 'typical performance' refers to how a person generally behaves in everyday situations, reflecting their usual level of motivation, reliability, and self-discipline.
Identify that Conscientiousness is characterized by traits such as organization, dependability, and goal-directed behavior, which strongly influence consistent and effective performance in daily tasks.
Conclude that among the Big Five traits, Conscientiousness is most strongly associated with typical performance because it predicts how reliably and efficiently a person carries out everyday responsibilities.
