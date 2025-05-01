Which of the following statements best describes a personality trait according to trait theories?
A
It is a learned response to environmental stimuli that disappears once the stimulus is removed.
B
It is a physical characteristic that determines a person's intelligence.
C
It is a temporary emotional state that changes frequently depending on the situation.
D
It is a consistent pattern of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that distinguishes individuals from one another.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that trait theories in psychology focus on identifying and measuring consistent patterns in behavior, thoughts, and emotions that define an individual's personality.
Recognize that a personality trait is not a temporary state or a learned response, but rather a stable characteristic that persists over time and across different situations.
Eliminate options that describe temporary emotional states or learned responses, as these do not align with the concept of traits in trait theories.
Note that physical characteristics or intelligence are not considered personality traits in trait theories, as traits specifically refer to psychological patterns.
Conclude that the best description of a personality trait according to trait theories is that it is a consistent pattern of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that distinguishes individuals from one another.
