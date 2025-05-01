According to trait theories of personality, if Alex is shy and keeps to himself most of the time, on which trait would Alex most likely score low?
A
Openness
B
Conscientiousness
C
Extraversion
D
Agreeableness
1
Understand that trait theories of personality often refer to the Big Five personality traits: Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism.
Identify the key behavior described: Alex is shy and keeps to himself most of the time. This behavior relates to how outgoing or reserved a person is.
Recall that Extraversion measures how sociable, outgoing, and energetic a person is. A low score on Extraversion indicates someone who is more reserved or shy.
Compare the other traits: Openness relates to creativity and curiosity, Conscientiousness to organization and dependability, and Agreeableness to kindness and cooperation. These do not directly describe shyness or social behavior.
Conclude that because Alex is shy and reserved, he would most likely score low on Extraversion.
