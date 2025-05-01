In social psychology, social loafing refers to the tendency for people to:
A
exert less effort when working in a group compared to when working alone
B
take on leadership roles when placed in group situations
C
work harder in groups due to increased motivation
D
conform to the opinions of others in a group setting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social loafing in social psychology. Social loafing is a phenomenon where individuals tend to put in less effort when working in a group compared to when they work alone.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the problem to see which aligns with the definition of social loafing.
Step 3: The first option states 'exert less effort when working in a group compared to when working alone,' which directly matches the definition of social loafing.
Step 4: The other options describe different social behaviors: taking on leadership roles, working harder due to motivation, and conforming to opinions, none of which define social loafing.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding of social loafing is the tendency to exert less effort in group settings compared to working individually.
