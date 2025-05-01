In social psychology, what is the definition of social facilitation?
A
The tendency to attribute others' behavior to their disposition rather than the situation.
B
The reduction of effort by individuals when they work in groups compared to when they work alone.
C
The tendency for people to perform better on simple or well-learned tasks when in the presence of others.
D
The process by which individuals lose self-awareness and self-restraint in group situations.
1
Identify the key concept in the question: social facilitation is a term used in social psychology to describe how the presence of others affects an individual's performance.
Review the provided options carefully, noting that social facilitation specifically relates to performance changes in the presence of others, not attribution, effort reduction, or loss of self-awareness.
Recall the classic definition of social facilitation: it refers to the tendency for people to perform better on simple or well-learned tasks when others are watching or present.
Understand that this phenomenon contrasts with tasks that are complex or new, where performance might actually decline due to increased arousal or pressure.
Conclude that the correct definition among the options is the one stating that social facilitation is the tendency for people to perform better on simple or well-learned tasks when in the presence of others.
