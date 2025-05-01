In the context of psychology, which of the following best defines xenophobia?
A
A psychological disorder characterized by persistent sadness and loss of interest
B
A tendency to attribute one's own thoughts and feelings to others
C
An irrational fear or dislike of people from other countries or cultures
D
A process of learning through observation and imitation of others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'xenophobia' by breaking down its roots: 'xeno-' means foreign or strange, and '-phobia' means fear or aversion.
Step 2: Recognize that xenophobia refers to an emotional or attitudinal response, specifically an irrational fear or dislike, rather than a clinical psychological disorder or a cognitive bias.
Step 3: Compare the options given: the first option describes symptoms of depression, the second describes projection (a defense mechanism), and the fourth describes observational learning, none of which relate to xenophobia.
Step 4: Identify that the correct definition aligns with an irrational fear or dislike of people from other countries or cultures, which matches the meaning of xenophobia.
Step 5: Conclude that xenophobia is best defined as an irrational fear or dislike of people from other countries or cultures, distinguishing it from other psychological concepts.
