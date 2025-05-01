Which developmental theorist created the psychosocial theory of development?
A
Lawrence Kohlberg
B
Sigmund Freud
C
Erik Erikson
D
Jean Piaget
Identify the key concept in the question: the psychosocial theory of development.
Recall the major developmental theorists and their contributions: Lawrence Kohlberg is known for moral development stages, Sigmund Freud for psychosexual stages, Jean Piaget for cognitive development stages.
Understand that the psychosocial theory focuses on social and emotional development across the lifespan, emphasizing conflicts or crises at different stages.
Recognize that Erik Erikson is the theorist who proposed the psychosocial theory of development, outlining eight stages from infancy to adulthood.
Conclude that the correct answer is Erik Erikson, as he created the psychosocial theory of development.
