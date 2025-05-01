Which of the following best describes a longitudinal study in developmental psychology?
A
A research design that randomly assigns participants to different conditions to test the effects of an intervention.
B
A research design that follows the same group of participants over an extended period of time to observe changes.
C
A research design that compares different age groups at a single point in time.
D
A research design that collects data from participants only once.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of a longitudinal study in developmental psychology. It involves observing the same participants repeatedly over a long period to track changes and development.
Step 2: Recognize that longitudinal studies differ from cross-sectional studies, which compare different age groups at one point in time, and from experimental designs that involve random assignment to conditions.
Step 3: Identify that a longitudinal study is not about collecting data only once, but about multiple data collection points to observe developmental trends.
Step 4: Review the provided options and match the description that emphasizes following the same group over time to observe changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a longitudinal study is the one stating it follows the same group of participants over an extended period to observe changes.
