In developmental psychology, which age group is generally considered most susceptible to suggestion?
A
Older adults (ages 65 and above)
B
Preschool-aged children (ages 3-5)
C
Adolescents (ages 13-18)
D
Adults (ages 25-40)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of susceptibility to suggestion, which refers to how likely an individual is to accept and internalize information or ideas presented by others, even if they are misleading or incorrect.
Recognize that developmental psychology studies how cognitive and social abilities change across different age groups, affecting their vulnerability to suggestion.
Consider the cognitive and social characteristics of each age group: preschool-aged children (ages 3-5) are still developing critical thinking and memory skills, making them more impressionable.
Compare this with older adults, adolescents, and adults, who generally have more developed cognitive abilities and life experiences that help them evaluate information more critically.
Conclude that preschool-aged children are generally considered the most susceptible to suggestion due to their developmental stage, which impacts their ability to discern and resist misleading information.
