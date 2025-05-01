Which of the following is an effect of positive parenting on a child?
A
Higher self-esteem and emotional well-being
B
Increased risk of behavioral problems
C
Lower academic achievement
D
Greater likelihood of social withdrawal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of positive parenting, which involves warmth, support, and consistent discipline, fostering a nurturing environment for the child.
Recognize that positive parenting is linked to beneficial developmental outcomes, such as improved emotional regulation and social skills.
Evaluate each option by considering psychological research findings on the effects of positive parenting on children.
Identify that positive parenting typically leads to higher self-esteem and emotional well-being in children, as it promotes a secure and supportive environment.
Conclude that the other options (increased risk of behavioral problems, lower academic achievement, greater likelihood of social withdrawal) are generally associated with negative or inconsistent parenting styles, not positive parenting.
