Which of the following is true of children raised by neglectful parents?
A
They often exhibit poor social skills and low self-esteem.
B
They are usually highly motivated academically.
C
They typically develop strong emotional bonds with their caregivers.
D
They tend to show high levels of self-control and independence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of neglectful parenting: This style is characterized by low responsiveness and low demandingness, meaning parents provide little emotional support and few rules or guidance.
Recall the typical developmental outcomes associated with neglectful parenting, which often include difficulties in emotional regulation, social interactions, and self-esteem.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to known psychological research findings on neglectful parenting: For example, children raised by neglectful parents are unlikely to develop strong emotional bonds or high motivation academically.
Focus on the option that aligns with common psychological outcomes, such as poor social skills and low self-esteem, which are frequently observed in children with neglectful caregivers.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one indicating children raised by neglectful parents often exhibit poor social skills and low self-esteem, based on established developmental psychology evidence.
