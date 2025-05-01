Which of the following is true regarding how parents' work affects the development of their children?
A
Children's development is unaffected by whether parents work full-time or part-time.
B
Parents who experience high work stress may have less emotional availability for their children, which can negatively impact children's social and emotional development.
C
Parental employment always leads to improved academic outcomes for children regardless of other factors.
D
Parents' work schedules have no influence on the amount of time they spend with their children.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept that parental work conditions, such as stress and work schedules, can influence the emotional and social development of children. This is because parents' emotional availability and time spent with children are crucial for healthy development.
Step 2: Recognize that high work stress in parents can reduce their emotional availability, which may negatively affect children's social and emotional growth. This is supported by psychological research on family dynamics and child development.
Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect options by considering evidence: children's development is not unaffected by parental work status; parental employment does not always guarantee improved academic outcomes; and parents' work schedules can influence the time spent with children.
Step 4: Conclude that the statement highlighting the negative impact of parental work stress on emotional availability and children's development is the most accurate based on psychological principles.
Step 5: Remember that the quality of parental involvement, influenced by work stress and schedules, is more critical than simply whether parents work full-time or part-time.
