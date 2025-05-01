Which term refers to the way we see the world and make meaning of things?
A
Memory
B
Conditioning
C
Perception
D
Motivation
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes how we interpret and make sense of the world around us.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Memory is about storing and recalling information; Conditioning involves learning through associations; Motivation refers to the reasons behind our actions.
Recognize that Perception is the psychological process by which we organize and interpret sensory information to understand our environment.
Identify that Perception fits the description of 'the way we see the world and make meaning of things' because it involves interpreting sensory input.
Conclude that the correct term for this process is Perception.
