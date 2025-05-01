Which of the following is an example of the social level in Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
Achieving personal goals and self-fulfillment
B
Having access to food and water
C
Feeling safe from physical harm
D
Forming friendships and feeling a sense of belonging
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels: physiological, safety, social (love and belonging), esteem, and self-actualization.
Identify the social level, which focuses on interpersonal relationships such as friendships, family, and a sense of belonging within groups.
Review each option and categorize it according to Maslow's hierarchy: access to food and water corresponds to physiological needs; feeling safe from physical harm corresponds to safety needs; achieving personal goals and self-fulfillment corresponds to self-actualization.
Recognize that 'forming friendships and feeling a sense of belonging' directly relates to the social level, as it involves social connections and acceptance.
Conclude that the example representing the social level in Maslow's hierarchy is 'forming friendships and feeling a sense of belonging.'
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah