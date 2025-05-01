Which active listening strategy involves repeating back in your own words what you understood from the speaker?
A
Summarizing
B
Paraphrasing
C
Reflecting feelings
D
Giving advice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of active listening, which involves fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and then remembering what is being said.
Identify the active listening strategies listed: Summarizing, Paraphrasing, Reflecting feelings, and Giving advice.
Define each strategy briefly: Summarizing involves giving a brief overview of the main points; Paraphrasing means repeating the speaker's message in your own words to confirm understanding; Reflecting feelings involves acknowledging the speaker's emotions; Giving advice means offering suggestions or solutions.
Focus on the strategy that requires repeating back the message in your own words, which is Paraphrasing.
Conclude that the active listening strategy involving repeating back in your own words what you understood from the speaker is Paraphrasing.
