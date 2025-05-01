Which of the following best describes the concept of object permanence as studied in developmental psychology during Piaget's sensorimotor stage?
A
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
B
The ability to use language to represent objects and experiences
C
The understanding that the quantity of an object remains the same despite changes in its shape or appearance
D
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that object permanence is a key concept studied in Piaget's sensorimotor stage, which occurs from birth to about 2 years of age.
Step 2: Recognize that during this stage, infants learn about the world primarily through their sensory experiences and motor actions.
Step 3: Identify that object permanence refers to the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they are not directly perceived through the senses (i.e., when they are out of sight, sound, or touch).
Step 4: Differentiate object permanence from other cognitive abilities such as focusing on one aspect of a situation (centration), using language to represent objects (symbolic thought), or understanding quantity conservation (conservation), which develop in later stages.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of object permanence is the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched.
