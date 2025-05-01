Which of the following best describes the focus of developmental psychology as covered in AP Psychology Unit 5?
A
The analysis of how the brain processes sensory information
B
The study of how people change physically, cognitively, and socially throughout the lifespan
C
The investigation of group dynamics and social influence
D
The examination of abnormal behavior and mental disorders
1
Identify the main topic of developmental psychology, which is concerned with changes that occur over a person's lifespan.
Understand that developmental psychology examines physical, cognitive, and social changes from infancy through old age.
Recognize that this field studies growth and development in areas such as motor skills, language acquisition, problem-solving, and social relationships.
Differentiate developmental psychology from other psychology branches, such as sensory processing (which relates to perception), social psychology (which studies group dynamics), and abnormal psychology (which focuses on mental disorders).
Conclude that the best description of developmental psychology is the study of how people change physically, cognitively, and socially throughout the lifespan.
