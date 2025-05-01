Which of the following best describes the concept of object permanence as studied in developmental psychology?
A
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched
B
The ability to use symbols to represent objects and events
C
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
D
The process of learning through observing and imitating others
Step 1: Understand that object permanence is a key concept in developmental psychology, particularly studied in the context of infant cognitive development.
Step 2: Recognize that object permanence refers to the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they are not directly perceived through the senses (i.e., when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched).
Step 3: Differentiate object permanence from other cognitive abilities such as symbolic representation (using symbols to represent objects/events), centration (focusing on one aspect of a situation), and observational learning (learning by watching others).
Step 4: Recall that object permanence typically develops during the sensorimotor stage of Piaget's theory of cognitive development, usually around 8-12 months of age.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of object permanence is the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be directly sensed.
