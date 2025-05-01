Which behavioral learning theorist is most closely associated with applying classical conditioning to explain learned behavior?
A
B. F. Skinner
B
Jean Piaget
C
Albert Bandura
D
Ivan Pavlov
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: 'classical conditioning' as a method to explain learned behavior.
Recall the main behavioral learning theorists and their contributions: B. F. Skinner is known for operant conditioning, Jean Piaget for cognitive development, Albert Bandura for social learning theory, and Ivan Pavlov for classical conditioning.
Understand that classical conditioning involves learning through association, where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Match the concept of classical conditioning with the theorist who first demonstrated this process experimentally, which is Ivan Pavlov.
Conclude that Ivan Pavlov is the theorist most closely associated with applying classical conditioning to explain learned behavior.
