In cognitive psychology, what mental process allows Nancy to run without watching her feet and hit a baseball without focusing on the bat?
A
Selective attention
B
Procedural memory
C
Sensory adaptation
D
Semantic memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about a mental process that enables performing complex physical tasks automatically, without conscious focus on each movement.
Recall that selective attention involves focusing on specific stimuli, which does not explain automatic physical actions without conscious monitoring.
Recognize that sensory adaptation refers to reduced sensitivity to constant stimuli, which is unrelated to performing learned motor skills.
Consider semantic memory, which involves knowledge of facts and concepts, not motor skills or automatic actions.
Identify procedural memory as the mental process responsible for learning and performing motor skills automatically, such as running without watching feet or hitting a baseball without focusing on the bat.
